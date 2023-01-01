Go
Banner picView gallery

Rojas Kitchen - 202 Third Ave W

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

202 Third Ave W

Carthage, TN 37030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

202 Third Ave W, Carthage TN 37030

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Timberloft Restaurant - Gordonsville
orange star4.6 • 101
470 Gordonsville Hwy Gordonsville, TN 38563
View restaurantnext
Big Tuck’s fish,chicken and more - 398 Burford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
398 Burford Rd Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Gentry's Steakhouse - Lafayette, Tennessee
orange starNo Reviews
525 Tennessee Highway 52 Lafayette, TN 37083
View restaurantnext
YIAGHEE'S SPECIALTEAS
orange starNo Reviews
104 E. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Basic. Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
122 Public Square Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Eazy Cheezy Pizza Co
orange starNo Reviews
5202 New US-31E Westmoreland, TN 37186
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Carthage

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Livingston

No reviews yet

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rojas Kitchen - 202 Third Ave W

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston