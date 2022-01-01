Go
Roja Taco Joint

Tacos and Tequila. Amazing nachos. Everything here is homemade. We have a large patio area with heated cabana seating and a back dining room for indoor dining.
COVID-19 update: we are only open five days a week, Tues-Sat. We now offer Door Dash delivery.
Roja Taco Joint is a taco restaurant and bar located in downtown Hopewell. With a simple menu, homemade tortillas and salsas, and a friendly atmosphere, this little diner-turned-taco-joint will be your new favorite place to meet up. Roja has a variety of tacos and a full bar. In addition to handmade tortillas and salsas, they also make their drink mixes in-house. This historic Valentine Diner also has a lighted and expanded patio area with outdoor activities and games.

TACOS • BBQ • CHICKEN

220 E City Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (325 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Nachos$8.50
Steak Plate$11.50
Chicken Plate$7.25
Single Steak Taco$4.50
Single Beef Taco$2.75
Beef Plate$7.25
Single Chicken Taco$2.75
Guac & Chips$6.00
(V)
Guacamole (2oz)$2.50
(V)
Single Asian BBQ Taco$3.75
(V) Grilled Jackfruit
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly

Location

220 E City Point Rd

Hopewell VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

