Rok Island Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Nugent Street
Popular Items
Location
Nugent Street
Glenwood IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Blackwood BBQ - Michigan Ave
WHEN YOU WENT TO BED LAST NIGHT,
WE WERE ALREADY WORKING ON THE MEAL YOU WILL HAVE TODAY.
Promontory Venue
Come in and enjoy!
The Dearborn
We are where you want to be in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, a perfect break from the bustle of the theaters, museums and shops around us. Settle into a seat in our spacious dining room and enjoy Chef Aaron Cuschieri’s Midwest-focused cooking for lunch or dinner.
Our team at The Dearborn is committed to your health and well-being. To ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome you back, we ask that you follow the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our staff.
Union Hospitality Group
The Franklin Room celebrates the sense of connection one can only find in the neighborhood taverns of Chicago. Offering classic American tavern fare and no shortage of whiskey flair, our sophisticated speakeasy is your local go-to for quality meat dishes, fresh seafood, classic cocktails and the neighborhood tavern experience our city has perfected.