Roka Akor | Chicago

Located in Chicago’s River North, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100

Popular Items

Modern Nigiri Selection (7 Kind)$39.00
Dynamite Scallop$20.00
Asparagus$10.00
Asparagus, Wafu Dressing, Sesame
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings, Soy Vinaigrette
Seared Wagyu$24.00
California$14.00
Crispy Spicy Tuna$15.00
Toro Tartare, Osetra Caviar, Quail Egg$24.00
Toro Tartare, Osetra Caviar, Quail Egg, Taro Crisps
Crispy Squid$13.00
Crispy Squid, Chili, Lime
Grilled Diver Sea Scallops$22.00
Grilled Diver Sea Scallops, Yuzu Aioli, Crushed Wasabi Peas
Location

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

