Roka Akor | Chicago

Located in Chicago’s River North, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.
111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
