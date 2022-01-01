Go
Roka Akor | Houston

Located in Houston’s River Oaks district (within The Loop boarding Upper Kirby), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

2929 Weslayan St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Miso Soup$9.00
Lobster Miso Soup
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli$16.00
Japanese Style Fried Chicken with Smoked Chili Aioli
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll$15.00
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
Prawn Tempura and Avocado Roll$13.00
Tuna Roll with Green Chili Aioli$14.00
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings$22.00
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
Vegetable Tempura Roll$12.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
Salmon Avocado Roll$13.00
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

2929 Weslayan St

Houston TX

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
