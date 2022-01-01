Go
Roka Akor | Old Orchard

Located in Skokie, IL (a North Shore suburb of Chicago), on the east side of Westfield Old Orchard mall, Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43

Popular Items

Crunchy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Dynamite Scallop$20.00
Marinated snow crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with flame seared scallop, lime juice, chive, chili aioli.
White Rice$3.00
Side of White Rice
Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter$9.00
Sweet Corn, Soy, Butter
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings, Soy Vinaigrette
Snow Crab Avocado$14.00
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber, orange tobiko, white sesame seed.
Spicy Big Eye Tuna, Crispy Rice, Avocado$16.00
Spicy Big Eye Tuna, Crispy Rice, Avocado, Sweet Soy
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt$6.00
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt
Salmon Avocado$13.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, yuzu aioli.
Hamachi Serrano$15.00
Location

Skokie IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
