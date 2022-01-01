Go
Roka Akor | Scottsdale

Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Popular Items

Tuna Salmon Roll$18.00
Daikon, Asparagus, Wasabi Ginger
Tiger Prawn$15.00
Tiger Prawn (5 pc)
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt$6.00
Steamed Edamame, Sea Salt
Shiro Miso Soup, Wild Mushroom$7.00
Shiro Miso Soup, Wild Mushroom
Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll$15.00
Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll
Crispy Tuna Tartare$19.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare, Crispy Rice, Serrano Aioli
Flame Seared Salmon, Lemon Miso$13.00
Flame Seared Salmon, Lemon Miso, Fresh Dill
Spicy Tuna Roll, Sesame, Chili, Yamagobo, Asparagus$15.00
Spicy Tuna Roll, Sesame, Chili, Yamagobo, Asparagus
Wagyu Beef, Kimchi Dumplings$16.00
Prime Beef, Kimchi Dumplings
Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot$20.00
Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

