Rokstar Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
242-02 61st Ave
Popular Items
Location
242-02 61st Ave
Douglaston NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hot Peppers
Come in and enjoy!
Bangkok Avenue
Serving delicious and authentic Thai cuisine with a cozy and immersive atmosphere that will
transport you to the heart of Thailand. Thank you for the support!