Go
Main picView gallery

Roll Em Up Taquitos - Garland - Garland

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5949 Broadway Blvd

Garland, TX 75043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5949 Broadway Blvd, Garland TX 75043

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Surfin'Chicken - I-30 - 555 W INTERSTATE 30
orange starNo Reviews
555 W Interstate 30 Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe
orange star3.8 • 451
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd Mesquite, TX 75150
View restaurantnext
Snuffers - Towne Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
3726 Towne Crossing Blvd Mesquite, TX 75150
View restaurantnext
El Fenix - Mesquite
orange starNo Reviews
3904 Towne Crossing Blvd Mesquite, TX 75150
View restaurantnext
Wing City Mesquite
orange starNo Reviews
4331 Gus Thomasson Rd Mesquite, TX 75150
View restaurantnext
Culichitown - Mesquite
orange starNo Reviews
3811 Pavillion Ct Mesquite, TX 75150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garland

TLC Vegan Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,946
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10 Garland, TX 75042
View restaurantnext
Scotty P's - Garland
orange star4.5 • 1,839
4280 Lavon Dr. Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 040 Rowlett
orange star4.5 • 641
513 Rowlett Rd Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Garland
orange star4.4 • 612
5085 North president George Bush Hwy Garland, TX 75040
View restaurantnext
TLC On the Lake
orange star4.3 • 475
4881 Bass Pro Drive Garland, TX 75043
View restaurantnext
Ebeneezers - 1933 Northwest Hwy
orange star4.0 • 258
1933 Northwest Hwy Garland, TX 75041
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Garland

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (551 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Roll Em Up Taquitos - Garland - Garland

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston