VIETNAMESE STREET FOOD, PROFESSIONALLY DONE! From office meetings to corporate conferences to special events, Roll Play Catering makes it easy and stress-free to offer your team fresh, healthy, and delicious Vietnamese Food!

Popular Items

Loaded Bowls (C)
A bed of vermicelli noodles an salad with your choice of protein and dressing. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Crushed Peanuts, Fried Shallots, Sautéed Scallions, and Bean Sprouts. Pairs great with Crispy Imperial Rolls.
Crispy Imperial Rolls (C)
Hand-rolled in-house daily and deep fried to a golden crispiness.
Magnum Rolls (C)
Rice vermicelli noodles with your choice of protein, individually wrapped in rice paper and served with your choice of dipping sauce. Toppings include: Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Mint, Lettuce, Cilantro, Sautéed Scallions, and a Crispy Twist.
Eggs-Rated Banh Mi (C)
French Baguette with your choice of protein and mayonnaise (Vietnamese or Sriracha). Toppings include: Two Fried Eggs, Pickled Medley, Cucumber, Cilantro, Scallions, Fried Shallots and Jalapeños (on the side)
Side Pho Play (C)
Fiji Water
Me's Special Fried Rice (C)
Flavored with Me's (Mom's) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Topped with runny egg with black pepper and cilantro. Served in the side portion size(16oz).
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8150 Leesburg Pike

Vienna VA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
