Go
Toast

Roll Play Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS

8150 Leesburg Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)

Popular Items

Magnum Roll (1ct)$4.09
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Fully Loaded Bowl$12.99
*2 Egg Rolls Included!* A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), protein, toppings and homemade sauce.
Triple X Fried Rice
Steak, shrimp, chicken, scrambled egg, flavored with Me’s (Mom’s) secret blend of spices and wok-tossed to perfection. Each order is topped with a runny egg.
* Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Veggie Imperial Rolls (4ct)$5.49
Hand-rolled in house and deep fried to golden crispiness.
Create Your Pho$10.99
Triple Delight Imperial Rolls (4ct)$7.49
Hand-rolled in house, loaded with Triple Proteins (pork, shrimp and chicken) and deep fried to golden crispiness.
Magnum Roll (3ct)$11.99
Rice paper wrapped around your choice of protein, noodles and our classic signature toppings with a crunchy twist! Toppings include pickled medley, cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, and sauteed scallions.
Sorry, no topping substitutions.
Side Pho$5.49
Custom Rolls (3)$11.99
Rice paper spring rolls with your choice of protein and up to 5 toppings of your choice! Additional toppings are 50 cents each.
Eggs Rated Banh Mi$11.99
Served on an artisan French Baguette with your choice of protein, spread, (Vietnamese or Sriracha Mayo) and toppings (includes two eggs fried over hard).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8150 Leesburg Pike

Vienna VA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boulevard Cafe

No reviews yet

Boulevard Cafe offers diverse breakfast and lunch menus. Order online or visit us in-store!
We also offer catering, which is available through our main website: www.blvdcafecatering.com

Kizuna Sushi & Ramen

No reviews yet

The freshest ingredients from all over the world congregate here in our ramen kitchen and sushi bar to meet our professionals in their quest to be the best tasting, nourishing meal for you and yours.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Tysons/Vienna

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston