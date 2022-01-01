Go
Roll Street Tavern

Roll Street Tavern is the place to go when you want familiar food served in unfamiliar ways! Imagine your favorite burger/shake joint, tapas spot, pizza/sub shop, and gastro pub all rolled into your new favorite restaurant. Something for everyone, with comforting food served both indulgently and in more healthy preparations.

FRENCH FRIES

35 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Chinese Pulled Pork Roll$10.99
Our version of a traditional Chinese egg roll. Marinated pulled pork in Chinese BBQ sauce with cabbage, celery, scallion, onion, and garlic sautéed with 5 spice powder and soy sauce.
Roasted Green Bean Fries$6.99
Roasted in Olive Oil and seasoned with garlic salt and grated parmesan cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Puff$10.99
house all beef burger filling and bacon in sesame seed topped puff pastry with sharp cheddar cheese
Chicken Parm Puff$10.99
Shredded Chicken, House tomato sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese covered up in a garlic powder dusted puff pastry
Steak Tip & Cheese Roll$13.99
Steak Tips mixed with sautéed sweet onion, orange & yellow peppers in black vinegar all covered with Mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
Buff Puff$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and scallion all tucked into one of our puffs.
Dorito Mac & Cheese Roll$9.99
Dorito crusted 4 cheese Mac and Cheese egg roll. Addable toppings: bacon crumbles (1.50), buff chicken salad (2.00), steak (4.00), or lobster (7.00)
Cheeseburger Puff$9.99
Choose of beef, house blend of turkey and buffalo, or meat alternative with Sharp Cheddar in a sesame seed topped puff pastry
Waffle Fries$4.99
Twisted Cheeseburger Nachos$13.99
Wonton chip nachos topped with our all-beef burger mix, pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, and our duck sriracha aioli! Add bacon crumbles for $1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

35 Main Street

Plymouth MA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
