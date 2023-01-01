Roll Your Own - na
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
na, Arlington TX 76012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth
No Reviews
1550 Eastchase Pkwy, #1200 Fort Worth, TX 76120
View restaurant
Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd
No Reviews
502 W Randol Mill Rd Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant
Lupes Comida Con Sabor - Arlington -
No Reviews
770 East Road to Six Flags Street Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant