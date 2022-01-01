Go
Come in and enjoy! Our awsome homemade Rolled Ice Cream, Ice Cream in a Jar, Taiyaki (Japanese sweet cake), Korean Patbingsu, Banana split, Stuffed Milkshakes, Sundaes, and several Scooped Ice Creams. Our Ice Cream is made with only the finest top of the line ingredents.

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104

Popular Items

Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)$9.99
Vanilla (Rolled)
Butter pecan (Rolled)
Cookies & Cream (Rolled)
Taiyaki (A La Mode)$7.09
Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling, served with a scoop of Vanilla ice cream on top or on the side.
Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.
Sea Salt Caramel Cookies & Cream (Scooped)
Taiyaki (Single)$4.85
Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling.
Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.
Chocolate (Rolled)
Mint Chocolate (Rolled)
Taro (Rolled)

Location

orlando FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
