Go
Toast

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

There is no love more heartfelt than the love for food. Here at Rollin Smoke Barbeque we feel the same way.

3185 S Highland Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Mac & Cheese
Rib Platter Special$28.00
3 Babybacks, 2 Spare Ribs, 1 Beef Rib, served on a slice of white bread and your choice of a side!
The Pit Special$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
Loaded Mash
Trio Choice$20.00
Choice of 3 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
Kickin' BBQ Beans
Corn Bread
Duo Choice$17.00
Choice of 2 meats and your favorite side! Served on top of a slice of white bread
Mama's Banana Puddin
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.00
See full menu

Location

3185 S Highland Dr

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trece Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Star Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Philadelphia Steak & Hoagie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston