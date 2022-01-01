Go
Toast

The Mad Horseman

Come in and enjoy!

120 w second street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

120 w second street

lexington KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nic & Norman's Lexington*

No reviews yet

Southern Comfort Food & Libations in Downtown Lexington, KY.

The Goose Jefferson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Ona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stella's Kentucky Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston