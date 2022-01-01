The Mad Horseman
Come in and enjoy!
120 w second street
Location
120 w second street
lexington KY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nic & Norman's Lexington*
Southern Comfort Food & Libations in Downtown Lexington, KY.
The Goose Jefferson
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Ona
Come in and enjoy!
Stella's Kentucky Deli
Come in and enjoy!