ROLLING HILLS REST. GC

Grand Junction - Mandan

No reviews yet

Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!

Grand Junction has proudly been serving gourmet, East Coast style sub sandwiches since 1999. Our sub shop has won many awards, which include one of North Dakota’s best sandwiches from onlyinyourstate.com, and Fargo Monthly’s prestigious “Best Sandwich” accolade and Bismarck-Mandan's Best Sub 4 years running! We pride ourselves in using the freshest ingredients by using premium meats and hand pressing our French fries in house, every day. We understands that people come back when they’re treated well and fed well. People come back again and again because unlike other sub places, we grill our meats and cheeses to release a rush of flavors, then serve them on one of our fresh baked, private-recipe french batard sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike.

