Go
Toast

Rolling In Thyme & Dough

BREAKFAST IS FROM 8AM-11AM ONLY!
LUNCH IS FROM 11AM-3PM ONLY!
Once you arrive to Rolling in Thyme & Dough please call us at (512)894-0001 and let us know you are here and we will run your order curbside!

333 W Hwy 290

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich$9.50
Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Chicken Tango Combination Salad$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Latte$4.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Turkey in Thyme Sandwich$9.00
Quarter pound of sliced oven roasted turkey on your choice of Light Wheat and Focaccia bread with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Fresh Butter Croissant Sandwich filled with two eggs, pesto and provolone. Add-On Meat and Veggies options available!
Happy Gardener Sandwich (Grilled Veggies)$8.00
Zucchini, carrots, onion, bell pepper & garlic grilled together on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with homemade mayo, pesto, lettuce, tomato and mozzerella cheese.
TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)$9.00
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
Tuna Springs Sandwich (Tuna Salad)$9.00
A flavor rich sandwich of mixed tuna and egg made with homemade mayo on your choice of Sourdough or Focaccia with pesto, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
See full menu

Location

333 W Hwy 290

Dripping Springs TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grawlix LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barber Shop

No reviews yet

A Clean and Close Pub

Pig Pen BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acopon Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Merchandise and 16oz cans to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston