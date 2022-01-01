Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rolling Meadows

Go
Rolling Meadows restaurants
Toast

Rolling Meadows restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd

1410 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Dinner$11.50
1 Quesadilla Served w/Rice and Beans
1 Kids Quesadilla$5.99
1 Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans OR Fries
Asada Quesadilla$8.75
Steak
More about Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rep's Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows

Avg 4.6 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled marinated chicken with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.75
Diced grilled chicken, along with bacon and ranch tucked inside a warmonth flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.49
Melted mozzarella cheese in a giant flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa, and sour cream.
More about Rep's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Rolling Meadows

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Rolling Meadows to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston