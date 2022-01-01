Quesadillas in Rolling Meadows
Rolling Meadows restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
Tacos Jerez - Rolling Meadows - 1410 Golf Rd
1410 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$11.50
1 Quesadilla Served w/Rice and Beans
|1 Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
1 Quesadilla Served with Rice and Beans OR Fries
|Asada Quesadilla
|$8.75
Steak
More about Rep's Place
HAMBURGERS
Rep's Place
3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.49
Grilled marinated chicken with cheese melted in a giant tortilla. Served with sour cream, and salsa.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$12.75
Diced grilled chicken, along with bacon and ranch tucked inside a warmonth flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.49
Melted mozzarella cheese in a giant flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa, and sour cream.