Rollin' 'Stone

Whetstone's Mobile Food Truck and Bier Garten

792 Putney Road

Popular Items

Chicken Sandman$14.99
Grilled chicken topped with VT cheddar, fried pickles and chipotle ranch aioli on our signature pretzel bun.
Build Your Own Smash Burger$6.99
Our Signature custom blend, beef SMASH burger, served on your choice of our signature potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries.
Carolina Pulled Pork$12.99
Tangy smoked BBQ, smothered in coleslaw on our signature potato bun.
Plain Fries
Fresh cut and fried potatoes
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Served on your choice of our signature potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries.
Whetstone Wings$9.10
Buffalo | Carolina BBQ | Sweet Thai Firecracker | Original BBQ | Station Style | Peach Bourbon BBQ.
Midnight Poutine$9.99
Best poutine south of the Canadian border! Our hand cut fries topped with beer battered, fried cheese curds and smothered in house killer gravy.
Dos Tacos$12.99
Two of each signature tacos, choice of Shrimp, Steak or Smoked portabella mushroom
Build Your Own Awesome Dog$4.99
Build your own awesome dog. Choose your own toppings. 100% All natural beef hot dog. Served on a soft bun. Served with kettle chips
Station Fries$6.99
Our signature, hand-cut and fried, potatoes, tossed with chive oil and fresh shredded Parmesan cheese.
Location

792 Putney Road

Brattleboro VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
