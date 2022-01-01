Rollin' 'Stone
Whetstone's Mobile Food Truck and Bier Garten
792 Putney Road
Popular Items
Location
792 Putney Road
Brattleboro VT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
The Works Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.
High Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Whetstone Station
Taproom and Brewery on the waterfront in downtown Brattleboro Vermont.