Rolls & Curries was born to provide simple and tasty food with a focus on healthy and fresh ingredients. Our promise to you is simple – we will only ever serve you what we eat ourselves, both from a taste and health perspective. Having a meal with us isn’t just a transaction. It is a cultural experience and one where we hope to get your feedback so we can keep learning and experimenting. We will never take your patronage for granted and appreciate that you chose to have your next meal here.
For email inquiries, contact us at sales@rollsandcurries.com

113 South Livingston Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Kathi Roll$8.50
Flavorful chicken breast nested in a flaky flatbread (Paratha) with your choice of vegetables and sides
Chickpeas Kathi Bowl (Vegan/Vegetarian)$13.00
Potatoes & Peas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)$8.00
A special preparation for our vegan fans - as the name suggests, this is a hearty filling in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with added veggies and sauces
Beef & Lamb Kathi Bowl$15.00
Beef & Lamb Kathi Roll$9.50
Beef and Lamb strips in your favorite flavors wrapped in a flaky flatbread with veggies and add ons of your choice
Chicken Kathi Bowl$14.00
Water$2.00
Chickpeas Kathi Roll (Vegan/Vegetarian)$8.00
Another special offering for our vegan fans - chickpeas in a tomato based spice mix wrapped in a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and added sauces
Paneer Kathi Roll$8.50
For our vegetarian patrons - Cottage Cheese (Paneer) griddle cooked in a variety of flavors and wrapped into a flaky flatbread (paratha) with veggies and sauces on the side
Halloumi Kathi Roll$9.00
Specialty Halloumi cheese nested in a flakly flatbread (paratha) in your choice of flavors and added veggies
Location

Livingston NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
