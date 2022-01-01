Go
Rolo's - NYC

853 Onderdonk Avenue

Popular Items

Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.00
Pole caught American tuna salad made with capers, celery and a lemony dressing, piled on our freshly baked sesame ciabatta with slices of hard boiled egg and peppery arugula.
Spicy Peanut Sandwich$12.00
Fried tofu, grilled cabbage, and cucumber salad dressed with an Indonesian style spicy peanut sauce on freshly baked ciabatta. Vegan!
Crispy Potatoes$6.00
Twice fried potato wedges with a side of fancy sauce.
Double Cheeseburger$17.00
Two wood-fire grilled house ground beef patties, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and dijonnaise. Served with house smoked and pickled long hot pepper. Add house smoked coppa bacon for $3. (Our burger is automatically served medium, but can be made well-done if requested).
Fried Chicken$12.00
Crispy buttermilk fried organic chicken thigh on a Martin's potato bun with spicy pickled habanero pepper mayo and dill pickles.
Leafy Greens & Herb Salad$12.00
Tender bib lettuce and fresh herbs, lightly dressed with an apple cider vinaigrette.
Tomato Pie$4.50
Focaccia with deeply roasted Jersey Fresh tomatoes studded with sliced garlic and wild oregano.
Meatball Parm$13.00
Tomato braised meatballs, melted provolone, and grated parm on our freshly baked sesame ciabatta.
Spicy Italian Broccoli Rabe Melt$13.00
Broccoli Rabe with melted Provolone cheese, Parmesan, Hot Salami, Spicy Gremolata, on house baked ciabatta.
"Bolus" (Dutch Sticky Bun)$4.00
A dark brown sugar sticky bun found only in Zeeland (An Island in the Netherlands where one of our cooks was born).
Location

Ridgewood NY

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
