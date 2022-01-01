Go
Roma Antica Larkspur

PIZZA • PASTA

286 Magnolia Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1698 reviews)

Popular Items

Polipo alla griglia$17.00
Mediterranean Octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes and Chimichurri sauce.
Pinsa Diavola$20.00
Spicy Calabrian soppressata salame, san Marzano tomato sauce, stracchino & fresh basil
Lasagna$21.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Kids Gnocchi$9.00
House made potato dumpling served with tomato, butter or pesto sauce
Melanzane alla Parmigiana$25.00
Traditional baked eggplant parmigiana, served in San Marzano tomato sauce & fresh basil
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Handmade Tonnarelli served with Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper
Carbonara$21.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
Polpette al Sugo$13.00
Homemade Grandma's recipe meatballs, in san Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano and fresh basil
Amatriciana$22.00
Housemate bucatini pasta served with Guanciale, onions, mild spicy tomato sauce & Pecorino Romano cheese
Boscaiola$24.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta, Italian sausages, onions, wild mushrooms and Parmigiano cheese, Choice of Tomato, Cream or Pink sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

286 Magnolia Ave

Larkspur CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
