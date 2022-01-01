Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

No reviews yet

Jarana translates to a spontaneous colorful street celebration in Peru. The restaurant will feature traditional, authentic dishes showcasing free-range, local farm-raised chickens rubbed with Peruvian spices and slow-roasted cooked meats over charcoal on the rotisserie, without forgetting the classic dishes that put Peruvian cuisine on the world map. The menu will also feature a variety of organic vegan and vegetarian dishes.

