Pizza
Italian

Roma Antica Marina

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

3242 Scott Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Popular Items

Insalata di Cesare$11.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmigiano, croutons in housemade Garlic aioli dressing
Cavoletti di Bruxelles$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
Pinsa Margherita$17.00
Traditional for di latte mozzarella, fresh basil & San Marzano tomato sauce
Boscaiola$22.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta, Italian sausages, onions, wild mushrooms and Parmigiano cheese, Choice of Tomato, Cream or Pink sauce
Amatriciana$20.00
Housemate bucatini pasta served with Guanciale, onions, mild spicy tomato sauce & Pecorino Romano cheese
Calamari Fritti$14.00
Deep fried Farro flour Calamari served with seasonal vegetables with housemate aioli sauce
Polpette al Sugo$11.00
Homemade Grandma's recipe meatballs, in san Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano and fresh basil
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Handmade Tonnarelli served with Pecorino Romano cheese and black pepper
Carbonara$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco CA 94123

