Go
Toast

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

299 west main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brick Chicken$25.00
truffled mashed potato, arugula, lemon-garlic confit
Chicken Piccata$24.00
with fettuccine, spinach and caper butter
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Hot Chicken$17.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce tomato, spicy sauce, fries
Salmon$28.00
cauliflower rice, green beans, orange-soy glaze
Fish Tacos$20.00
crispy haddock, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli
Bolognese$23.00
veal, pork, pancetta, tomato, fettuccine pasta, shaved parmesan
Bread And Butter
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries
Tips and Frites$28.00
wood grilled steak tips, parmesan fries, arugula, red onion, bleu cheese
See full menu

Location

299 west main st

northborough MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yama Zakura

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peppers Artful Events

No reviews yet

Pick up at Peppers at 43 Hudson Street, Northborough MA. Hot dishes are sent with simple reheating instructions.

C'est la Vie Bistro

No reviews yet

bistro

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston