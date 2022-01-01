Roman Cucina - ALLEN
Roman Cucina has been serving authentic Italian food since 2001 in a family-friendly and festive setting. Our family-run restaurants provide a casual and comfortable atmosphere that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our pastas exemplify the traditions of home cooked Italian comfort food that our Nonnie (grandmother) used to make. Our family looks forward to seeing and serving you soon!
201 E Bethany Dr Ste 1
Location
Allen TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
