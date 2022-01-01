Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches
Romano's Pasta, Pizza & Catering
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:15 PM
No reviews yet
966 E Main St
Shrub Oak, NY 10588
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
966 E Main St, Shrub Oak NY 10588
Nearby restaurants
GO TO GREEK
Authentic Greek Food Prepared Fresh Daily! Come in and enjoy!
Dog Haus Biergarten
Come in and enjoy!
Char Steakhouse and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Brunch House
Come in and enjoy!