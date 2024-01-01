Roman's County Line - 10540 W. Indian School Rd.Suites 8-11
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:15 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:15 am
Location
10540 West Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortas Manantial (Indian School Rd)
No Reviews
10665 West Indian School Road Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Trapper's Sushi Co. - Avondale
No Reviews
10321 West McDowell Road A-101 Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100
No Reviews
10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100 Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant