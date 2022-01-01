Rome restaurants you'll love

Rome restaurants
Toast
  • Rome

Rome's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Must-try Rome restaurants

Bella Roma Grill image

 

Bella Roma Grill

770 Braves Blvd NE, Rome

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettucini Alfredo$11.99
Fettuccine tossed in a homemade creamy parmesan cheese sauce.
Served with a soup or salad.
Tour of Italy$16.99
Lasagna, spaghetti with marinara sauce and our homemade chicken parmigiana.
Served with a soup or salad.
Chicken Parm Sub$8.99
Hand breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce and provolone cheese served on hoagie bread. Comes with fries or rice.
More about Bella Roma Grill
Rhino Smokehouse & Catering image

 

Rhino Smokehouse & Catering

3349 Martha Berry Highway, Rome

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$9.95
Classic Burger$7.95
More about Rhino Smokehouse & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Lumina Coffee Company

640 Braves Blvd NE, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee
More about Lumina Coffee Company
Stateline Tavern & Grill image

 

Stateline Tavern & Grill

9441 Alabama Hwy SW, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stateline Tavern & Grill
