Chicken sandwiches in Rome

Rome restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Crust Kitchen & Bar

86 Hanger Road, Unit 101B, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NanPhuck-It Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Chicken thigh breaded with flamin hot cheetos, pickled jalapenos, pickles, pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce on a toasted brioche bun
More about Crust Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Copperccino's Rome

254 West Dominick Street, Rome

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Truffle Chicken Salad sandwich with kettle chips and pickle$14.35
Oven roasted chicken, celery, grapes, seasoned roasted walnuts and dried cranberries with truffle mayo dressing served on artisan bread (also available on a bed of greens)
More about Copperccino's Rome

