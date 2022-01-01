Romeo restaurants you'll love
Romeo's top cuisines
Must-try Romeo restaurants
More about Thee Office Pub & Cookery
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Thee Office Pub & Cookery
128 S Main St, Romeo
|Popular items
|Small Pizza
|$11.50
12" pizza, 8 slices.
|House Salad
|$3.50
A bowl of fresh greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Garden-fresh greens topped with strips of southern-style crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion and crouton. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Main Street Romeo
Main Street Romeo
223 N. Main St, Romeo