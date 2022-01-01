Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Romeo

Go
Romeo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Romeo
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Romeo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Thee Office Pub & Cookery image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Thee Office Pub & Cookery

128 S Main St, Romeo

Avg 4.5 (1283 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Thee Office Pub & Cookery
Consumer pic

 

Main Street Romeo

223 North Main Street, Romeo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Main Street Romeo

Browse other tasty dishes in Romeo

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Romeo to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston