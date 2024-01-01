Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Romeo
/
Romeo
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Romeo restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Peaches Brunch House - 130 South Main St
130 South Main St, Romeo
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
$10.00
Served with Ranch
More about Peaches Brunch House - 130 South Main St
Main Street Romeo
223 North Main Street, Romeo
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
More about Main Street Romeo
Browse other tasty dishes in Romeo
Tacos
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Coleslaw
Cheesecake
Italian Subs
More near Romeo to explore
Utica
Avg 4.9
(40 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Macomb
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(228 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston