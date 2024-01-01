Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Romeoville

Romeoville restaurants
Romeoville restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.75
Our homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & sliced onion. Served on multi grain bread.
Chicken Salad Salad$15.75
Mixed greens, house made chicken salad, candied pecans, mandarin oranges. Poppyseed dressing.
Soup of the day & House Salad$8.75
MONDAY: Chicken Tortilla & Chicken Noodle
TUESDAY: Nearly Famous Split Pea & Chicken Noodle
WEDNESDAY: Cream of Broccoli & Chicken Noodle
THURSDAY: Loaded Potato & Chicken Noodle
FRIDAY: Clam Chowder & Chicken Noodle
SATURDAY: Beef Barley & Chicken Noodle
SUNDAY: Cream of Chicken & Rice
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville
Fat Ricky's ROMEOVILLE

646 N Independence Blvd, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed lettuce, vegetables, pasta, bacon, grilled chicken and gorgonzola cheese all tossed in our special recipe dressing | * House Specialty
More about Fat Ricky's ROMEOVILLE

