Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Romeoville

Go
Romeoville restaurants
Toast

Romeoville restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd

364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Chicken Soup$11.50
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soup of the day & Half Sandwich$10.75
MONDAY: Chicken Tortilla & Chicken Noodle
TUESDAY: Nearly Famous Split Pea & Chicken Noodle
WEDNESDAY: Cream of Broccoli & Chicken Noodle
THURSDAY: Loaded Potato & Chicken Noodle
FRIDAY: Clam Chowder & Chicken Noodle
SATURDAY: Stuffed Pepper & Chicken Noodle
SUNDAY: Cream of Chicken & Rice
½ Sandwich choices: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Chicken & Avocado, Monte Cristo, Deluxe BLT, Reuben, Turkey Club, California Grilled Cheese, Black Angus Club, Spicy Southwest Chicken, Grilled Cheese, Classic BLT, Corned Beef on Rye.
Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl$4.95
Chicken Noodle Soup Cup$3.75
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville

Browse other tasty dishes in Romeoville

Steak Tacos

Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Map

More near Romeoville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston