Chicken soup in Romeoville
Romeoville restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville
|Homemade Chicken Soup
|$11.50
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Bee Brothers Romeoville
472 N Weber Road, Romeoville
|Soup of the day & Half Sandwich
|$10.75
MONDAY: Chicken Tortilla & Chicken Noodle
TUESDAY: Nearly Famous Split Pea & Chicken Noodle
WEDNESDAY: Cream of Broccoli & Chicken Noodle
THURSDAY: Loaded Potato & Chicken Noodle
FRIDAY: Clam Chowder & Chicken Noodle
SATURDAY: Stuffed Pepper & Chicken Noodle
SUNDAY: Cream of Chicken & Rice
½ Sandwich choices: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Chicken & Avocado, Monte Cristo, Deluxe BLT, Reuben, Turkey Club, California Grilled Cheese, Black Angus Club, Spicy Southwest Chicken, Grilled Cheese, Classic BLT, Corned Beef on Rye.
|Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl
|$4.95
|Chicken Noodle Soup Cup
|$3.75