Chilaquiles in Romeoville

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville
|Chilaquiles
|$9.99
Tortilla chips, sauce, sour cream, & cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomato on the side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Bee Brothers Romeoville
472 N Weber Road, Romeoville
|Chilaquiles Chicken Tinga Skillet
|$15.95
Crispy tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of ranchero or green salsa, topped with jack cheese, homemade chipotle chicken tinga with onions, sliced avocado, two eggs, and a cilantro lime crema.
|Chilaquiles
|$13.75
Golden fried tortilla chips simmered in our homemade ranchero sauce. Topped with Chihuahua cheese, scallions, and two eggs any style.