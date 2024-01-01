Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Romeoville

Romeoville restaurants
Romeoville restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd

364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$9.99
Tortilla chips, sauce, sour cream, & cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomato on the side.
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Chicken Tinga Skillet$15.95
Crispy tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of ranchero or green salsa, topped with jack cheese, homemade chipotle chicken tinga with onions, sliced avocado, two eggs, and a cilantro lime crema.
Chilaquiles$13.75
Golden fried tortilla chips simmered in our homemade ranchero sauce. Topped with Chihuahua cheese, scallions, and two eggs any style.
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville

