Nachos in Romeoville

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville
Nacho Veggie
$11.00
With beans, guacamole, melted cheese,sour cream, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, onions & peppers.
American-Style Nachos
$6.99
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
(12 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Full Order)
$9.10
Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream