Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Romeoville

Go
Romeoville restaurants
Toast

Romeoville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd

364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$16.25
8 oz Fresh salmon fillet with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with slices of avocado
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon & Bagel Platter$14.95
A delicious platter toasted bagel, smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Topped with dill, capers & olive oil.
Salmon Benedict$15.95
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, capers, dill.
Salmon Side$4.95
Smoked salmon side
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville

Browse other tasty dishes in Romeoville

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Fajitas

Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Map

More near Romeoville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston