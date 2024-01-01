Salmon in Romeoville
Romeoville restaurants that serve salmon
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville
|Grilled Salmon
|$16.25
8 oz Fresh salmon fillet with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with slices of avocado
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Bee Brothers Romeoville
472 N Weber Road, Romeoville
|Smoked Salmon & Bagel Platter
|$14.95
A delicious platter toasted bagel, smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Topped with dill, capers & olive oil.
|Salmon Benedict
|$15.95
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, capers, dill.
|Salmon Side
|$4.95
Smoked salmon side