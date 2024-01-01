Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Romeoville
/
Romeoville
/
Shrimp Basket
Romeoville restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar
1101 N. Independence Blvd.,, Romeoville
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$12.00
Served with Coleslaw and French Fries.
More about Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar
Fat Ricky's ROMEOVILLE
646 N Independence Blvd, Romeoville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$16.99
More about Fat Ricky's ROMEOVILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Romeoville
Sliders
Pudding
Chili
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Nachos
More near Romeoville to explore
Plainfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Lemont
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Woodridge
Avg 3.6
(10 restaurants)
Homer Glen
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(228 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston