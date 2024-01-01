Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Romeoville

Romeoville restaurants
Romeoville restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders$11.95
Crisp & spicy chicken thigh, served between two of our homemade honey biscuits. Includes fries & cup of soup.
Waffle Sliders$12.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon & cheddar sandwiched between bacon 7 cheddar waffle triangles. Choice of potato or grits.
Pork Belly Breakfast Sliders$12.95
Pork belly, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese with chipotle mayo all inside a yummy biscuit; comes with two sliders and a choice of side of hash browns or farmhouse potatoes.
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville
Item pic

 

Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar

1101 N. Independence Blvd.,, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Mini Burger Sliders$10.00
Chipotle Aioli
More about Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar

