Sliders in Romeoville

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Bee Brothers Romeoville
472 N Weber Road, Romeoville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$11.95
Crisp & spicy chicken thigh, served between two of our homemade honey biscuits. Includes fries & cup of soup.
|Waffle Sliders
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon & cheddar sandwiched between bacon 7 cheddar waffle triangles. Choice of potato or grits.
|Pork Belly Breakfast Sliders
|$12.95
Pork belly, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese with chipotle mayo all inside a yummy biscuit; comes with two sliders and a choice of side of hash browns or farmhouse potatoes.