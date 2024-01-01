Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Romeoville

Romeoville restaurants
Romeoville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Bee Brothers image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Strip Steak Sandwich$19.95
Grilled New York strip steak, peppers, onion, mushroom, pepper jack cheese; served on a French roll.
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville
Consumer pic

 

McWethy's Tavern / Mistwood Golf Club - 1700 W Renwick Dr

1700 W Renwick Dr, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butcher's Steak Sandwich$18.00
8oz USDA Prime strip steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, fresh arugula, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, Aaron's egg, French roll
More about McWethy's Tavern / Mistwood Golf Club - 1700 W Renwick Dr

