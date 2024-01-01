Steak sandwiches in Romeoville
Bee Brothers Romeoville
472 N Weber Road, Romeoville
|NY Strip Steak Sandwich
|$19.95
Grilled New York strip steak, peppers, onion, mushroom, pepper jack cheese; served on a French roll.
McWethy's Tavern / Mistwood Golf Club - 1700 W Renwick Dr
1700 W Renwick Dr, Romeoville
|Butcher's Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
8oz USDA Prime strip steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, fresh arugula, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, Aaron's egg, French roll