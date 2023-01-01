Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Romeoville

Romeoville restaurants
Romeoville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd

364 S. Weber Rd, Romeoville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asada Char-Broiled Steak Taco$3.99
Make it a Taco Dinner-All the Same$11.99
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
More about Taco Dale Romeoville - 364 S. Weber Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Bee Brothers Romeoville

472 N Weber Road, Romeoville

Avg 4.5 (2710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Three corn or flour tortillas topped with scrambled eggs cooked with Chihuahua cheese, onion & cilantro. Served with green chile hollandaise, Pico de Gallo and choice of farmhouse potatoes or hash browns.
Street Tacos - Steak$13.95
Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas. Grilled skirt steak & Chihuahua cheese. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa.
Street Tacos - Chicken$11.95
Choice of 3 flour or corn tortillas. Grilled chicken breast & Chihuahua cheese. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa.
More about Bee Brothers Romeoville

