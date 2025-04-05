Go
Banner picView gallery

Romero’s - 2 East Main Street

Open today 3:00 PM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2 East Main Street

Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

2 East Main Street, Mount Sterling KY 40353

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Regeneration Distilling Co
orange star4.5 • 25
31 E Broadway St Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Loma's at The Opera House
orange starNo Reviews
10 East Lexington Ave Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
orange starNo Reviews
9 West Lexington Ave. Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Jerry's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4129 Lexington Rd. Paris, KY 40361
View restaurantnext
Burnaco's Tex-Mex & More/Churn & Brews - 202 Commerce Drive
orange starNo Reviews
202 Commerce Drive Paris, KY 40361
View restaurantnext
Elliott’s Pizzeria - Elliott’s Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7650 US 60 W Farmers, KY 40351
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Mount Sterling

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Romero’s - 2 East Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston