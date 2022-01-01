Go
Toast

Romilo's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

478A Ritchie Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Platter$18.00
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$12.00
10" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$9.00
Lg Our Famous Greek Salad$11.00
8" Philly Cheese Steak$10.00
Gyro Sandwich$12.00
Sm Our Famous Greek Salad$9.00
French Fries$3.00
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$18.00
See full menu

Location

478A Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Tavern - Severna Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

No reviews yet

CHECK OUT OUR NEW MENU ITEMS !
Thank you for your continued support.
Live music Fridays and Saturdays .

JB's

No reviews yet

Bites, Brews, Ballgames.. Just Because!

Romilo's On The Go

No reviews yet

Enjoy Romilos on the Go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston