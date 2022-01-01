Go
Toast

Romuls West

Come in and enjoy!

315 Oak Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Manicotti$21.95
Large ceasar$12.95
Large Pear salad$14.95
Chicken Parmesan$21.95
Pear Bread Pudding$10.00
Pollo Alla Marsala$21.95
Eggplant Parmigiana$24.95
Carbonara$21.95
Daily Lasagna$24.95
Mediterranean Stuffed Dates$16.95
See full menu

Location

315 Oak Street

Hood River OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Mountain

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - Waterfront Lawn

No reviews yet

Pizza slices & soft serve by the river!

PESCO

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Food!

pFriem Family Brewers

No reviews yet

Hours: 11:30-8:30.
Place your order via our website, pfriembeer.com/togo. Once you receive the message that your order is ready, head to the Bear's Den window to pick it up.
All takeout orders will include a 15% gratuity, which is evenly distributed between our hourly FOH and BOH employees. This will be displayed as a "service charge" next to your cart subtotal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston