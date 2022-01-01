Go
Toast

Ron of Japan - Chicago

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

230 E Ontario • $$$

Avg 4.1 (1580 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sauce$3.00
Chicken Fried Rice$6.75
Lobster Tail Crown$74.95
Salad$4.95
Crown Combo$42.95
Shrimp KOG 4 PC$11.75
Shrimp Crown$43.95
Filet Mignon Crown$53.95
Beef Fried Rice$4.95
Teriyaki Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

230 E Ontario

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crushed By Giants

No reviews yet

Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Northman Beer and Cider Garden

No reviews yet

Located on the Chicago Riverwalk, the Northman Beer & Cider garden provides amazing views along with great food and beverage. Inspired by traditional European beer gardens, it's the perfect spot to take in one of Chicago's most visited
attractions. Our extensive beverage list features our very own Northman Pub Cider, as well as drafts and bottles/cans from local and European breweries and cideries, and a full menu of cocktails, wine, & spirits. Our European influenced menu offers casual sandwiches, sausages, & salads among other snacks and Chicago favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston