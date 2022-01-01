Go
RONIN CONGRESS PARK

Located in Congress Park - Denver neighborhood, Ronin serves traditional sushi and ramen, using freshest fish imported directly from Japan.

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

1160 Madison St • $$

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

SPICY EDAMAME$9.00
LEAN BACK$24.00
RYU POKI$13.00
NEGIHAMA$11.00
GOKU ROLL$18.00
GYOZA$12.00
RAMEN-TONKATSU$22.00
SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$13.00
ABURI SHAKE YUZUKOSHO$11.00
RONIN ROLL$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1160 Madison St

Denver CO

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

