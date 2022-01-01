RONIN CONGRESS PARK
Located in Congress Park - Denver neighborhood, Ronin serves traditional sushi and ramen, using freshest fish imported directly from Japan.
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
1160 Madison St • $$
Location
1160 Madison St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
