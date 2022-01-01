Go
Bend Izakaya Ronin

Bends Go To for To-Go Japanese Food. This is our Covid-19 Temporary Take Out menu.

SUSHI • RAMEN

70 SW Century Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Wakame/Hijiki Combo (Gluten Free)$6.00
Combination of green and black seaweed salads
Vegetable Roll$14.00
Selected fresh, seasonal vegetables. Gluten free
Miso Soup (Gluten Free)$5.00
Shiro miso, dashi, seared tofu, green seaweed, green onion.
California Roll$17.00
red crab, cucumber and avocado. Gluten Free
Pork Ramen$16.00
flavorful pork and chicken broth with ramen noodles, shoyu egg, negi, chashu pork, roasted shallot, roasted garlic, and nori. ***Contains Gluten
CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***
**This is a deconstructed ramen kit. The broth comes on the side and we recommend reheating it when you get home and then pouring it over the noodle bowl.
Kare (Japanese Curry)$15.00
A rich, warming Japanese curry, topped with either a crispy chicken or pork cutlet, over steamed rice, with house-made pickles, and cabbage
Salmon Roll$16.00
salmon, fried shallots, avocado, green onion. Gluten Free
Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado. Gluten Free
Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

70 SW Century Drive

Bend WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
