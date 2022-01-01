Bend Izakaya Ronin

flavorful pork and chicken broth with ramen noodles, shoyu egg, negi, chashu pork, roasted shallot, roasted garlic, and nori. ***Contains Gluten

CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***

**This is a deconstructed ramen kit. The broth comes on the side and we recommend reheating it when you get home and then pouring it over the noodle bowl.

