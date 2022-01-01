Cake in Ronkonkoma
YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway
Motor Parkway, Hauppauge
|Oreo Boxed Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate chiffon cake base layered with fresh cream and oreo crumbs, Decorated with fresh cream and premium marbled chocolate curls, oreo pieces and chocolate crispy pearls
|Boston Cream Boxed Cake
|$8.00
Light and soft vanilla chiffon cake layered with fresh cream dusted with powdered sugar.
|Black Forest Boxed Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate chiffon cake layers with fresh cream and rich flavored sweet cherries. Decorated fresh cream, cherries dusted with powdered sugar and dark chocolate curls
Phayathai
735 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma
|Fish Cakes
|$9.95
Spicy Thai fish cake mixed with chili paste, string beans and lime leaves served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts. **Cannot be modified
|Shrimp Cakes
|$11.95
Deep-fried shrimp cakes served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts