Cake in Ronkonkoma

Ronkonkoma restaurants
Ronkonkoma restaurants that serve cake

YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway

Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Boxed Cake$10.00
Chocolate chiffon cake base layered with fresh cream and oreo crumbs, Decorated with fresh cream and premium marbled chocolate curls, oreo pieces and chocolate crispy pearls
Boston Cream Boxed Cake$8.00
Light and soft vanilla chiffon cake layered with fresh cream dusted with powdered sugar.
Black Forest Boxed Cake$10.00
Chocolate chiffon cake layers with fresh cream and rich flavored sweet cherries. Decorated fresh cream, cherries dusted with powdered sugar and dark chocolate curls
Phayathai

735 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Cakes$9.95
Spicy Thai fish cake mixed with chili paste, string beans and lime leaves served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts. **Cannot be modified
Shrimp Cakes$11.95
Deep-fried shrimp cakes served with sweet chili sauce, cucumbers and ground peanuts
