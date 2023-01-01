Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Ronkonkoma

Go
Ronkonkoma restaurants
Toast

Ronkonkoma restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Phayathai Restaurant image

 

Phayathai

735 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)$6.95
More about Phayathai
Item pic

 

YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway

Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake Jar$7.50
Rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate butter cream, covered with chocolate pearls and shavings
More about YAAAS TEA-Hauppauge - 694 Motor Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Ronkonkoma

Cake

Thai Tea

Map

More near Ronkonkoma to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston